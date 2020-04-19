Left Menu
UK hospital COVID-19 deaths rise by smallest amount in nearly 2 weeks

Updated: 19-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:57 IST
Britain's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 596 to 16,060 as of 1600 GMT on April 18, the smallest increase in nearly two weeks, the health ministry said on Sunday

Data published on Sundays has tended show smaller increases in the number of fatalities. April 6 marked the last time the health ministry reported a smaller increase in the daily death toll.

