Indore: COVID-19 lab doctor tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:03 IST
A doctor working in a COVID-19 laboratory of the Madhya Pradesh government in Indore on Sunday tested positive for the coronavirus infection, a senior official said. The doctor is responsible for maintaining details of the samples being tested for the coronavirus infection.

Indore, which has till now reported 890 cases, has been the state's worst hit district with 50 deaths so far. "A doctor, who was working as a demonstrator in the Physiology Department, was posted in virology laboratory to maintain details related to COVID-19 sample testing. He was found positive for coronavirus," said Dr Jyoti Bindal, Dean, Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College (MGMMC).

Dr Bindal clarified that the concerned doctor had nothing to do with the scientific work of examining the samples of patients in the virology laboratory. "The condition of the doctor is fine. He has been directed to get admitted in hospital," the dean told PTI.

The college staff and others who came in contact with the infected doctor are being quarantined. A large number of people have been tested for COVID-19 in the virology laboratory.

These include the samples of patients from Indore as well as other districts from western Madhya Pradesh. In the past, coronavirus infection was also found in a female resident doctor, nurse and some other employees of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) which is attached with the MGM Medical College.

