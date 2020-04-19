Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian coronavirus data trending in right direction, shutdowns to continue - PM

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:37 IST
Canadian coronavirus data trending in right direction, shutdowns to continue - PM

The number of people with the new coronavirus in Canada is trending in the right direction but strict physical distancing will need to stay in place, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday. The remarks by Trudeau were some of his most upbeat since the crisis began in March.

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just under 12% to 1,506 in a day, official data showed on Sunday. The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus had climbed to 33,922. The respective figures on Saturday were 1,346 deaths and 32,412 positive diagnoses.

As many countries have done during the pandemic, authorities across Canada ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, throwing millions out of work, and urged people to stay at home. In response, Ottawa has unveiled more than C$200 billion in programs to help dull the economic pain. "All these measures we've brought in are about helping you do the things that will get us through this. And it's working - we're seeing the numbers trend in the right direction so we need to keep doing what we're doing," Trudeau told a daily briefing.

He later added: "People need to know that it (the economy) is not suddenly going to reopen in any part of the country overnight to what it was before. We are going to have to be very very careful (and) very gradual" to prevent a resurgence. Other political parties have generally supported the Liberal government's approach but strains are growing over the temporary five-week suspension of Parliament agreed last month.

The House of Commons is due to resume on Monday and the official opposition Conservatives, who want more oversight of the emergency spending measures, say legislators must meet three times a week. The Liberals, citing the need to maintain restrictions on movement, want just one weekly session.

"Parliament must remain open so that we can improve government programs and policies ... one sitting each week is unacceptable," said Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. "Security and accountability will lead to better outcomes," he told a news conference.

Scheer also dismissed Trudeau's assertion that unless the parties agreed a deal, all 338 Parliamentarians would need to turn up on Monday. Only a handful are needed in the House for a quorum, he said. Trudeau is proposing a number of virtual sessions but said the technology to do so was not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus. Lizzo, Jennifer...

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Travis Deti has been working the phones to try to get government support for the U.S. coal industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Between recent calls, the head of the Wyoming Mining Association tried to unclog a sink at home. But unlike...

'Armed bandits' kill 47 in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state -police

Gunmen killed 47 people in attacks on villages in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina in the early hours of Saturday, local police said. Armed bandits, some of whom wielded AK 47 guns, carried out the attacks, Katsina police said in ...

Escape of Ebola patient in Congo sparks fear of further infection

An Ebola flare-up in eastern Congo may spread again after a patient escaped from a clinic, complicating efforts to contain the disease that has infected six people since last week, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. The Democrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020