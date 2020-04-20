Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deathsReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-04-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 05:46 IST
Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.
That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.
