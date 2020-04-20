Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-04-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 05:46 IST
Mexico registers 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases, 686 deaths

Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday that Mexico has registered a total of 8,261 confirmed coronavirus cases and 686 deaths.

That is up from 7,497 cases and 650 deaths as of Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares off to cautious start, U.S. crude slides

Caution gripped Asian share markets on Monday on expectations a busy week of corporate earnings reports and economic data will drive home the damage done by the global virus lockdown, while U.S. crude prices took an early spill.Japan report...

Israelis protest against Netanyahu while maintaining social distancing

Thousands of protesters assembled in Tel Avivs emblematic Rabin Square while keeping two meters distance from each other, on Sunday night to demonstrate against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus continuing rule. According to The Times of I...

Panama registers 194 new coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths

Panama registered 194 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the countrys total to 4,467 cases, the health ministry said.Panamas head of epidemiology Lourdes Moreno said there were six more deaths due to coronavirus, raising Panam...

UP's Jajmau declared 'red zone' after 6 students test positive for COVID-19

Jajmau has been declared as red zone after six students tested positive for coronavirus here on Sunday, police said. As per the government guidelines, red zones indicate infection hotspots.Speaking to media, Circle Officer RK Chaturvedi sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020