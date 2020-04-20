Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some nutrition tips while you're working from home

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:04 IST
Some nutrition tips while you're working from home

One of the biggest challenges one faces when working from home during the lockdown period is to keep nutrition in check, says a nutritionist. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija says being hydrated, keeping a check on caffeine consumption, planning meal times, keeping away from junk foods and not eating at one's desk are extremely crucial.

It is extremely essential to complete 8-12 glasses intake of water daily, she said. Being hydrated also acts as a barrier to potential unnecessary snacking because most of the people often confuse thirst with hunger. "Dehydration can lead to fatigue and affect your productivity. Best way to keep a monitor on your water intake is by setting hourly reminders on your phone or setting a target to complete a jug of water by EOD (end of day) just like your work tasks," Makhija said.

According to her, one has to try to be mindful of how much caffeine one is consuming and when, as drinking it too late can affect sleep cycle. Too much caffeine can cause digestive issues like 'more' acidity and gas, anxiety and headaches. "Try and stick to two cups of coffee, and avoid excess creamers and sugar." Since one is not working according to a scheduled time zone, it is important to not skip any meals. Breakfast is still the most important meal of the day and ensuring your breakfast is healthy is essential. "Repurpose your 30-minute commute time by preparing a healthy and sufficient breakfast meal filled with oats, fruits, protein and rich in fibre foods. Schedule all your other meals as well, be it lunch, dinner or even your evening snack break," she said.

She suggested that trigger foods like junk and chocolate that tempt one to snack or over-indulge should be cleared from the cupboards. "Stock up your pantry with healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, dry fruits, rich in fibre foods, healthy fats, etc..." "You might be tempted to continue working through your lunch break especially while working from home. Dont do it. It can lead to distractions and lead to over-eating and decreased satiety from the meal. Instead, get up and enjoy your meal properly. This will enable a balanced meal, proper chewing and avoid excess-eating," Makhija said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Now's The Time to Take a Virtual Trip Around NSW

Being able to dream about what to do and where to go is now more important than ever - and you can now take a virtual trip to Sydney and regions of NSW without leaving home. Destination NSWs consumer travel website, VisitNSW.com, has a new ...

UPDATE 1-Novartis, U.S. drug regulator agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has won the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday, to see if it helps patients. The decades...

S.Korean artist turns to bioplastics for Earth-friendly furniture

For South Korean artist Ryu Jong-day, its important that his works not only push the envelope of modern design but also explore environmentally friendly choices.The 40-year-old artist is known for his wooden concept furniture pieces, but in...

Eva Mendes says she won’t share photos of kids until they are old enough to give ‘consent’

Actor Eva Mendes says she doesnt like to share photographs of her family partner Ryan Gosling, and two daughters. The 46-year-old actor said she always been clear about where to draw the line when it comes her personal life. During these...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020