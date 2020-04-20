Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases dropReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:19 IST
Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.
Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
