Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.

Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.