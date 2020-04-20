New York governor says 'don't need protests to convince anyone' of anxiety over lockdowns

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he understood why some people are protesting the closing down of businesses in response to the coronavirus but argued relaxing restrictions needed to be done in a way that prevented further outbreaks.

"You don't need protests to convince anyone in this country that we have get back to work and we have to get the economy going and we have to get out of our homes. Nobody," Cuomo told a briefing. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey)

