Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lokomotiv youth player Samokhvalov dies during solo training session

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:00 IST
Soccer-Lokomotiv youth player Samokhvalov dies during solo training session

Lokomotiv Moscow youth player Innokenty Samokhvalov has died aged 22 after suffering suspected heart failure during a solo training session on Monday, the Russian Premier League club said. With the club's players quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, Samokhvalov was training on his own.

"On April 20, defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified," the club said in a statement. Samokhvalov arrived at Lokomotiv in 2015 but had not made any appearances in the Russian Premier League. He was playing for Lokomotiv's reserve team Kazanka in Russia's third tier.

"It's horrible. The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure," Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin told Russian news agency RIA Novos. "If the doctors allowed him to train then we must assume he did not have any problems."

Russia is in lockdown until April 30 while competitive football has been postponed until May 31. "Samokhvalov left a wife and a son," added the club's statement.

"FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened. This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

Oil prices plunged below zero on Monday as demand for energy collapses amid the coronavirus pandemic and traders dont want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it. Stocks were also slipping on Wall Street in afternoon trading, wi...

4 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand, total rises to 45

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the number of cases to 45 in the state, a senior health department official said. Principal Secretary Health Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi...

Facebook removes anti-quarantine protest events in some U.S. states

Facebook Inc said on Monday that it has removed events in Nebraska, New Jersey and California promoting protests against stay-at-home measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.But the social media company, which has ...

GM claims Adams part of future with Jets

Safety Jamal Adams remains part of the plan for the rebuilding New York Jets. But that could change with the ring of general manager Joe Douglas phone. Douglas said Monday during a pre-draft video conference that Adams, 24, is very much in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020