Coronavirus hits German services, job fears dent consumption - finance ministry

Measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are hitting Germany's services and the retail sector especially hard, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, adding that factory closures were also pushing down industrial production.

"The consumer climate has also dropped noticeably," the finance ministry said in its monthly report. "The growing uncertainty about future employment is clouding consumers' propensity to buy and income expectations."

