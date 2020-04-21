Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457- RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,785 to 143,457, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines.

New infections had increased by 1,775 on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 194 to 4,598, the tally showed on Tuesday.

