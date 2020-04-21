Singapore reports 1,111 new coronavirus cases

Singapore said on Tuesday it had preliminarily confirmed 1,111 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's total infections to 9,125. The health ministry said most of the cases were migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state's total infections.

The World Health Organization's regional chief said on Tuesday that Singapore - which has the highest number of reported cases in Southeast Asia - is facing "very difficult challenges" from a recent surge in infections but has the healthcare system and risk management capacity to handle it. The city-state recorded its biggest ever daily jump in cases on Monday with 1,426 new infections.

