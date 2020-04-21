Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:16 IST
Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Strava's fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds ($545,468) for Britain's NHS in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubbed the 'NHS Active Challenge', users were asked to upload their numbers from an indoor or outdoor activity that was 10 minutes long for 12 days on to the social fitness-tracking app and donate at least five pounds.

Nearly 60,000 activities were uploaded by users, an overwhelming majority of which opted for running, with a collective distance of nearly 31 million kilometers. "The prevalence of running amongst athletes comes as no surprise, as a greater proportion of the public is turning to easy and accessible forms of exercise during the lockdown," Strava said in a statement.

"The high number of participants is indicative of the community support for the NHS and underscores the desire for people to keep active." More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has 124,743 cases with 16,509 deaths.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Multi-pronged strategies help 3 Haryana districts to be COVID-19 free

Three districts neighbouring coronavirus hotspots in Haryana have not reported any positive case due to multi-pronged strategies adopted early by authorities and strict compliance of lockdown norms by people, officials said on Tuesday. Rewa...

Dance at home: Georgian national ballet moves lessons online

Georgias National Ballet, the former Soviet countrys famous folk dance ensemble, started giving lessons online after the groups popular dance schools closed their doors due to the coronavirus.Around 5,000 kids and teenagers, who used to att...

Stranded foreign students in Dakar live in coronavirus limbo

After Senegal ordered universities to shut over the coronavirus outbreak, Ousmane Issaka, a student from Niger, found himself having to sleep on the pavement outside his shuttered dormitory in Dakar, with packed suitcases at his side but no...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths.Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020