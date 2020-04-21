Left Menu
Nearly all flights to France from outside Schengen zone stopped - minister

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:28 IST
Almost all flights to France from outside the Schengen zone have stopped, French Transport and Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

"There are no more international flights outside the Schengen zone, almost none", Borne told French RTL radio. She said flights bringing French people home from non-Schengen countries were continuing but were nearly completed.

