UK has funneled 6 bln pounds to small firms via COVID grants -ministry

Small companies in Britain have received 6.1 billion pounds of a total of 12 billion pounds available in emergency grants to help them withstand the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Around 500,000 companies have so far received grants under the scheme, he said,

The grants were announced last month as part of a string of measures rushed out by the government in an attempt to soften the hit from the pandemic on the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

