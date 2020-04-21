Left Menu
UK has funneled 6 bln pounds to small firms via COVID grants -ministry

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

Small companies in Britain have received 6.1 billion pounds of a total of 12 billion pounds available in emergency grants to help them withstand the coronavirus crisis, a finance ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. Around 500,000 companies have so far received grants under the scheme, he said,

The grants were announced last month as part of a string of measures rushed out by the government in an attempt to soften the hit from the pandemic on the economy.

