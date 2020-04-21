Estonia to expel foreign workers when contracts end

Estonia's parliament has approved a new law enabling it to expel foreign workers from outside the European Union who lose their jobs at a time when the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has started to bite. Estonia's three-party coalition includes The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), whose fierce anti-immigration message helped more than double support for the party in the March 2019 elections.

Parliament approved the law by 54 votes to 40. The largest groups of foreign workers in Estonia are from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, the United States and India. The president must approve the law during the next 14 days for it to come into force. She can reject it only if she sees that it is against the constitution.

"If this is the case, it arises the question as to what foreigners without work and income do in Estonia, how they cope, how their social rights and needs are protected," said Jaanus Karilaid, who heads parliament's justice committee. The largest parliament group, the opposition's Reform Party, voted against the law.

"Clearly they are xenophobically toned when you think about them. This is not typical of a civilised and democratic state," Reform's Toomas Kivimagi told parliament. Industry and employer organisations have strongly objected to the plan, but the coalition stressed its potential to increase the availability of jobs for Estonians.

Export-dependent Estonia's economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with the Central Bank forecasting a 14% drop in GDP this year if the lockdown continues until August. Unemployment is expected to increase 10-13% by the end of 2020, from 4.5%. The country of 1.3 million people has recorded over 1,500 infections and 43 deaths from the coronavirus.

