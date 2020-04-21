Left Menu
Development News Edition

Estonia to expel foreign workers when contracts end

Reuters | Tallinn | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:38 IST
Estonia to expel foreign workers when contracts end

Estonia's parliament has approved a new law enabling it to expel foreign workers from outside the European Union who lose their jobs at a time when the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus has started to bite. Estonia's three-party coalition includes The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), whose fierce anti-immigration message helped more than double support for the party in the March 2019 elections.

Parliament approved the law by 54 votes to 40. The largest groups of foreign workers in Estonia are from Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, the United States and India. The president must approve the law during the next 14 days for it to come into force. She can reject it only if she sees that it is against the constitution.

"If this is the case, it arises the question as to what foreigners without work and income do in Estonia, how they cope, how their social rights and needs are protected," said Jaanus Karilaid, who heads parliament's justice committee. The largest parliament group, the opposition's Reform Party, voted against the law.

"Clearly they are xenophobically toned when you think about them. This is not typical of a civilised and democratic state," Reform's Toomas Kivimagi told parliament. Industry and employer organisations have strongly objected to the plan, but the coalition stressed its potential to increase the availability of jobs for Estonians.

Export-dependent Estonia's economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus, with the Central Bank forecasting a 14% drop in GDP this year if the lockdown continues until August. Unemployment is expected to increase 10-13% by the end of 2020, from 4.5%. The country of 1.3 million people has recorded over 1,500 infections and 43 deaths from the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UP CM asks medical authorities to examine plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment, promote its use

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yog Adityanath on Tuesday asked the states medical authorities to promote plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients after examining its efficacy. The chief minister, while chairing a high-level me...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as U.S. crude collapse adds to pandemic worries

U.S. stocks opened lower for a second straight day on Tuesday as a historic crash in U.S. crude prices to below zero and gloomy quarterly forecasts heralded the biggest economic slump since the Great Depression.The Dow Jones Industrial Aver...

Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a houses roof in Rajasthans Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said. The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.SDRF jawan Ramlekh wa...

Telangana: Rao asks senior officials to visit districts to monitor COVID-19 containment measures

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit different districts in the State to monitor how the measures initiated to contain the spread of COVID-19 are being im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020