Samples not to be taken from bodies of those suspected to have died with symptoms of COVID-19 in T'gana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST
Health authorities in Telangana have decided not to take samples from the bodies of those suspected to have died with symptoms of COVID-19 but follow all due protocols, including disposal of the body, contact tracing of the person, isolation and testing by treating it as a suspect case. "It's body. When we are following the deemed protocols, how does it matter, you collect the sample or not...," a health official said on Tuesday.

The due protocols, including disposal of body, contact tracing (of the deceased), isolation and testing, would be followed, he said. "Whatever the protocols we will follow for a positive case, here protocols will be followed," the official added.

According to a media bulletin on Tuesday night, the number of positive cases in the state rose to 928. With 56 cases reported on Tuesday,the number of active cases in the state mounted to 711.

The bulletin said 23 people have succumbed to the virus, while 194 had been cured/discharged.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

