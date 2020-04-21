Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus preys on inequalities in working class Paris suburb

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 23:07 IST
Coronavirus preys on inequalities in working class Paris suburb

Resuscitation nurse Aline Lheureux feared there would be trouble in the impoverished Paris suburb where she works when she heard youngsters playing sport in the streets outside even though France was under tough lockdown rules.

"During meetings you could hear football matches being played," Lheureux said. "People here live on top of each other in small flats that make it difficult to respect the lockdown." In late March, she helped convert a unit of her private Estree clinic into a makeshift intensive care ward, as the coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of France's poorest districts on the northern edge of Paris.

Official data show that the spike in mortality rates during the coronavirus outbreak has been markedly higher in Seine-Saint-Denis than in the affluent capital on the other side of the ring-road. The heavy toll highlights how the combination of cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless youth have turned some low-income zones from France to the United States into infection hotspots.

From the clinic, located in the suburb of Stains, a cluster of high-rise tower blocks dominate the skyline. Often it is families of Maghreb and sub-Saharan African descent who live in the 'banlieues' that ring many French cities. Unrest has broken out during the past three nights in nearby suburbs where police enforcement of the lockdown has exacerbated deep-rooted social and economic tensions.

INEQUALITY Unemployment runs at more than double the national average in Seine-Saint-Denis. It is worst among youths, with more than one in three 15 to 24-year-olds out of work.

Those with jobs are often employed in roles that put them at risk of infection, such as bus drivers, supermarket cashiers and nurses. Remote schooling has also been harder for some families in these areas, with not all pupils having internet access. "People need to get out. Kids need to breathe air and it's tougher in these areas because they don't have the escapes that you have elsewhere in Paris," said Lahoucine, a teacher in neighbouring Aulnay-sous-Bois.

Local officials decry years of under-investment in Seine-Saint-Denis. According to government figures, the district has the lowest number of doctors anywhere in France and the largest rate of chronic diseases such as diabetes that can be major risk factors for COVID-19 sufferers.

"Inequalities are killing Seine-Saint-Denis," five local mayors wrote in an op-ed earlier this month. "These deep injustices, that nobody can choose to ignore, we must tackle them head on with actions. The new world post-pandemic ... cannot follow the course of budgetary austerity that sacrifices lives," they wrote.

President Emmanuel Macron last week announced France would slowly unwind its lockdown from May 11. But Widad Abdi, an anaesthetist-intensive care doctor at the Estree clinic, said the announcement on its own had prompted local residents to flout lockdown rules even more. "I fear there will still be a lot of COVID-19 cases here even if they diminish in other areas," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt, UNICEF join hands to keep children busy during lockdown

The Odisha government along with UNICEF on Tuesday released a calendar-based fun-filled list of activities for children to keep over 16 lakh children engaged in a meaningful way during the lockdown. As many as 72,587 Anganwadi centres havin...

Trump officials studying timeline for immigration ban, have carve-outs for pandemic response

U.S. officials are studying a timeline for President Donald Trumps executive order banning immigration into the United States to allow flexibility once circumstances change, a senior administration official told Reuters on Tuesday.The offic...

'White Alert': IMA asks medics to light candle tomorrow against attack; demands ordinance from govt

The Indian Medical Association has demanded the Centre bring in a law on urgent basis to protect medical professionals from attack on duty, amid rising incidents of violence against healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against C...

Virus: Maha minister in hospital for precautionary check-up

Maharashtra Housing MinisterJitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of hissecurity staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, onTuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouringThane cityThe NCP MLA from Mumbra Kal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020