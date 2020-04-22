Trump urges U.S. House to approve latest coronavirus relief bill

Trump urges U.S. House to approve latest coronavirus relief billReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 03:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 03:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday welcomed the agreement reached between Republican and Democratic lawmakers to provide more coronavirus relief funding for small businesses and others.
The Senate unanimously approved the nearly $500 billion coronavirus response bill on Tuesday.
"I urge the House (of Representatives) to pass the bill and they're going to be voting on it, I imagine very soon," Trump said. "I think we have tremendous support."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Republican
- Senate
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever:PM Modi after US Prez Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ decision.