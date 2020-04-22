Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed.

