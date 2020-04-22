Number of coronavirus cases in Poland exceeds 10,000

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Poland exceeded 10,000 on Wednesday, with the death toll reaching 404, the Health Ministry said on its Twitter account.

The ministry said the number of people infected rose to 10,034 in the country of 38 million.

On Monday the government started to relax some of the restrictions imposed during the outbreak.

