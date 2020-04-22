Left Menu
France looking into setting up insurance cover for pandemics

Updated: 22-04-2020 14:34 IST
France looking into setting up insurance cover for pandemics

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has set up a working group to look into establishing further insurance cover for exceptional, one-off events such as pandemics, Le Maire's department said on Wednesday.

The French move echoes a similar step taken this week by Britain, whose insurance industry is also going to work with the UK government-backed terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re to develop insurance cover for pandemics.

