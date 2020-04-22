Left Menu
Development News Edition

France backs Spanish EU recovery fund plan in principle - presidential adviser

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:13 IST
France backs Spanish EU recovery fund plan in principle - presidential adviser

France backs a Spanish proposal for a "recovery fund" for the European Union in principle, a French presidential adviser said on Wednesday, adding that the terms can be discussed but it should have long debt maturities. Speaking ahead of a video meeting of EU leaders, the adviser said the proposed fund should not only issue loans but also make transfers to increase solidarity between member states.

A face-to-face meeting of EU leaders, possibly before the summer, would be necessary to give it the go-ahead, the official said. Spain has proposed the creation of a fund of up to 1.5 trillion euros ($1.63 trillion) financed by perpetual debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-American quandary: how to secure weapons-grade minerals without China

The United States wants to curb its reliance on China for specialized minerals used to make weapons and high-tech equipment, but it faces a Catch-22.It only has one rare earths mine - and government scientists have been told not to work wit...

Spain reports 435 coronavirus deaths overnight, bringing total at 21,717

Spains death toll from the new coronavirus climbed by 435 in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, roughly in line with the 2 increases reported in the past few days.The cumulative death toll now stands at 21,717, while ...

With tourists gone, birds stake out new territory at Paris landmarks

The two ducks resting on the plinth of a statue in front of Pariss Musee DOrsay had struck out boldly from their usual habitat to get there from the River Seine involves waddling across a four-lane highway.But these days, traffic on the roa...

FACTBOX-Rare earths projects under development in U.S.

The U.S. government is planning to fund domestic rare earths projects in an attempt to reduce its reliance on China, the global leader of the specialized sector. Rare earths are a group of 17 minerals used in a plethora of military equipmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020