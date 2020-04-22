Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holocaust remembrance event goes online due to virus

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:32 IST
Holocaust remembrance event goes online due to virus
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

The March of the Living, an annual event that brings together survivors in Poland to remember the Holocaust, moved online for the first time as coronavirus restrictions prevented it from taking place as usual. Participants usually meet to march at the Auschwitz concentration camp, but rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus meant that it was impossible for Tuesday's commemorations.

Given the age now of some of that held prisoner during World War Two, some may not get the chance to march again. "I have run the March of the Living for more than 32 years," the event's World Chair Shmuel Rosenman said.

"I am not an emotional person but when we made a decision not to march ... I felt I need to cry. I needed to catch myself, because the survivors, many of them, would not be able to come next year." Instead, some 10,000 people made virtual plaques of remembrance that were projected onto the Birkenau gate at the camp in Poland and also onto the Israeli National Theatre Building in Tel Aviv.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin was the first to lay a virtual plaque. "As anti-Semitism raises its ugly head once again across the world, the nations of the world must stand together. Together, in the struggle against racism. Together, in the struggle against anti-Semitism and extremism," he said.

More than 3 million of Poland's 3.2 million Jews were murdered by the Nazis, accounting for about half of the Jews killed in the Holocaust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran says it will fare better than others after oil crash amid battered economy

Iran will not suffer as much as other countries from the oil price plunge as it is less reliant on crude exports, its president said on Wednesday, with the state budget depending far less than before on oil revenue due to U.S. sanctions. Bu...

Aligarh doc booked for 'mishandling' COVID-19 patient, not reporting to authorities

An FIR has been registered against a doctor at Shifa Hospital in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh for alleged negligence in handling a coronavirus patient and not reporting to authorities about his symptoms. According to the police, Shifa ...

TRAI releases recommendations for network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India TRAI on Wednesday released its recommendations on network testing before commercial launch of services for wireless access services. The salient features of recommendations as per the TRAI are -The ...

US STOCKS-Futures bounce after two days of oil-led rout

U.S. stock index futures rebounded on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted investor sentiment following a two-day selloff due to a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020