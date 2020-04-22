Left Menu
UK government will not commit to a public inquiry on coronavirus response

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:21 IST
UK government will not commit to a public inquiry on coronavirus response
Dominic Raab (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he would not commit to holding a public inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

"I have to say I won't take up his offer of committing to a public inquiry. I think that there are definitely lessons to be learned and when we get through this crisis it will be important that we take stock," Raab told parliament.

