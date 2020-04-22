Maha: Nanded records its first COVID-19 case

A 65-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nanded city, becoming the first COVID-19 patient in the district, an official said on Wednesday. The reports of the patient, who is a resident of Peerburhanpur, came out positive late on Tuesday night, civil surgeon Dr Nilkanth Boshikar said.

The patient's travel history was being investigated, he added. Meanwhile, three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Aurangabad, taking the count in the district to 38, an official said.

At least five COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the infection in the district, while 15 have recovered, he added. PTI AW ARU ARU

