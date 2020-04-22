Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:28 IST
Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

"Hum Honge Kamyab", a key anthem of the civil rights movement, has become one of the morale boosting songs being sung by suspected coronavirus patients in the ward of Indore's ESIC hospital. In a video being widely circulated on the social media, the inmates of the ward can be seen singing the famous Hindi song and clapping together, in what can be described as a vow to defeat the coronavirus.

Indore is one of the worst-hit cities which so far reported 923 coronavirus positive cases and 54 deaths. "We have seen that COVID-19 suspected patients are very much anxious about their health prospects and become restless," Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital superintendent Suchitra Bose said on Wednesday.

Bose said that apart from medicines they are also employing music therapy to boost morale of the inmates. "We play devotional and inspirational songs," Bose said.

Explaining positives of the music therapy, Bose said it keeps atmosphere in the ward lively and encourages not only patients but medical personnel as well. "A total of 30 suspected patients are currently remained admitted in the ESIC hospital. A total of 15 people were discharged after they were found coronavirus negative," Bose said.

A 'Pranayam' session is also held in the hospital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...

Facebook rolls out Messenger Kids to 70 new countries

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out its Messenger Kids application to 70 new countries, saying it can help children deal with the challenges of distance learning and isolation during the virus lockdowns. The app, which is aimed at children und...

J-K's Pulwama, Kishtwar become coronavirus-free

Pulwama and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir have become coronavirus-free as all four patients in the two districts have recovered from the infection, according to a bulletin issued by the Union Territorys administration on Wednesday. While Pu...

Limit network testing for fixed line telecom services to 180 days: Trai N'

Telecom companies planning to launch fixed-line services should not be allowed to conduct network test for more than six&#160;months and they must not charge any fee from users during the trial period, regulator Trai said in a recommendatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020