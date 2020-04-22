Left Menu
PTI | Indore | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:20 IST
Indore: Suspected coronavirus patients sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

"Hum Honge Kamyab", a key anthem of the civil rights movement, has become one of the morale boosting songs being sung by suspected coronavirus patients in the ward of Indore's ESIC hospital. In a video being widely circulated on the social media, the inmates of the ward can be seen singing the famous Hindi song and clapping together, in what can be described as a vow to defeat the coronavirus.

Indore is one of the worst-hit cities which so far reported 923 coronavirus positive cases and 54 deaths. "We have seen that COVID-19 suspected patients are very much anxious about their health prospects and become restless," Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital superintendent Suchitra Bose said on Wednesday.

Bose said that apart from medicines they are also employing music therapy to boost morale of the inmates. "We play devotional and inspirational songs," Bose said.

Explaining positives of the music therapy, Bose said it keeps atmosphere in the ward lively and encourages not only patients but medical personnel as well. "A total of 60 suspected patients are currently remained admitted in the ESIC hospital. A total of 15 people were discharged after they were found coronavirus negative," Bose said.

A 'Pranayam' session is also held in the hospital..

