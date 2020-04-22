Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab's total COVID-19 count rises to 257

With six new patients testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab rises to 257, said the state's Health Department on Wednesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:40 IST
Punjab's total COVID-19 count rises to 257
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With six new patients testing positive, the total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab rises to 257, said the state's Health Department on Wednesday. The new cases were reported from Kapurthala -- one and five cases from Jalandhar district.

The total count is inclusive of 188 patients, who are active cases and 53 patients have been cured. The State has reported 16 fatalities due to the coronavirus, as of Wednesday. The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total tally, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC

The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that only the Centre has the exclusive power to fix the minimum price of sugarcane and the state government can only fix the remunerative or advised price which has to be higher than the one fixed by the ...

Climate activists to emerge stronger from coronavirus crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds young climate activists will come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more motivated than before, their figurehead Greta Thunberg predicted on Wednesda...

Team WE win opening round of LPL playoffs

Team WE ousted eStar 3-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the spring playoffs of Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The eighth-seeded Team WE needed a victory in the final match of the spring season round robin on Monday to climb to 8...

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020