Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium says White House reading of its COVID-19 deaths unfair

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:06 IST
Belgium says White House reading of its COVID-19 deaths unfair

Belgium detailed how it tallies its coronavirus death toll on Wednesday, saying being singled out as having the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rate was not a fair comparison.

A White House briefing on Saturday showed Belgium as having the highest deaths per 100,000 population, at 45.20 ahead of badly hit Spain and Italy and four times the rate of the United States. "It's not a fair comparison because our counting system is much more comprehensive," Belgian coronavirus task-force spokesman and virologist Steven van Gucht told Reuters in an interview.

"We take into account not only the hospital cases but also cases that occur in the community for example in the nursing homes." For most countries, the COVID-19 death toll results from patients in hospital who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Belgium is one of few countries in Europe that also includes the deaths of non-hospitalised people suspected of having the disease. It has so far reported 41,889 confirmed cases and 6,262 deaths, but 52% of those fatalities are in nursing homes. Of these, only 4.5% are confirmed to have had COVID-19, with the rest just suspected cases.

With an overall mortality rate of around 15% per COVID-19 case, that makes Belgium among the hardest hit countries in Europe, according to data collated by Reuters. For a more accurate comparison with other countries, Van Gucht said the Belgian death rate should be divided by two.

He also suggested a better comparison would be between Belgium and the greater New York area than the whole of the United States. In time, other countries would also get their data straight to allow reliable comparisons. Health Minister Maggie De Block said last week that national science body Sciensano was working on a system to enable more accurate comparisons to the countries around Belgium.

The government and economic and medical experts will meet on Friday to discuss an easing of lockdown measures from May 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Abbas says Palestinian accords with Israel, U.S. null if Israel annexes West Bank land

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said in remarks aired on Wednesday that his administration would regard agreements with Israel and the United States completely cancelled if Israel annexes land in the occupied West Bank.We have informed ...

Italy tops 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on WednesdayThe number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 pe...

Man arrested for refusing to take delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in the district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person. Gajanan Chaturvedi 51 was booked under IPC section 295A malicious act outraging religious feelings on Tuesday n...

COVID-19: Two more discharged in C'garh; active cases 8 now

Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said. With this, the number of cured and discharged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020