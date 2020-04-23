Left Menu
Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 03:57 IST
Two cats have become the first pet animals in the United States to test positive for COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The cats, from separate areas of New York state, had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. It is believed that they contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, according to the CDC.

The CDC said there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus in the United States and is not recommending routine testing of animals at this juncture. The agency recommends that people do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household, cats should be kept indoors, and dogs should be walked on a leash, maintaining at least six feet from other animals and people.

Earlier this month, a study suggested that cats can become infected with the new coronavirus but dogs appear not to be vulnerable, prompting the WHO to say it will take a closer look at transmission of the virus between humans and pets. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

