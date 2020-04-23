Trump summons CDC director to clarify remarks on second virus wave

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was called on by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to walk back his remark that the second wave of coronavirus in the fall could be worse than the current situation.

CDC Director Robert Redfield made the widely circulated comment in an interview Tuesday with the Washington Post and Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that the health expert was misquoted. Redfield, however, said he was quoted accurately. "I think it's really important to emphasize what I didn't say: I didn't say that this was going to be worse," Redfield said at the daily White House coronavirus briefing. "I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we're going to have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time."

