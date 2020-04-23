Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany at odds with Apple on smartphone coronavirus contact tracing

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:05 IST
Germany at odds with Apple on smartphone coronavirus contact tracing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany has chosen a home-grown technology for the smartphone-based tracing of coronavirus infections, putting it at odds with Apple which has refused on privacy grounds to support the necessary short-range communication on iPhones. The government has told lawmakers it has chosen a design developed for the Robert Koch Institute - the agency leading Germany's coronavirus health response - that would hold personal data on a central server.

Countries around the world are rushing to launch digital contact tracing apps to identify who an infected person has had contact with as part of efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic. In Europe, governments want to use Bluetooth 'handshakes' between devices as a way to measure the risk of infection, but approaches differ as to whether such contracts should be logged on devices or on a central server.

Germany, lawmakers told Reuters, has backed the centralized platform developed by the Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT) consortium and an app built by one of its members, the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute. "This solution requires the central storage of anonymized data, but represents a workable approach in terms of data protection and security," said Tankred Schipanski, digital affairs spokesman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

Apple has, however, refused to allow such apps to monitor Bluetooth while running in the background. Apple and Alphabet's Google have proposed tweaks that would best support device-based, decentralized apps. "The chancellery is in talks with Apple but so far no solution is in sight," opposition lawmaker Anke Domscheit-Berg said after parliament's digital affairs committee was briefed by a government representative on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN SCHISM Ideally, such national contact tracing apps would be interoperable, enabling them to 'talk' to each other across borders and making it possible to lift restrictions on travel that have crushed economic activity.

But Europe has split into two camps with Germany, France, Italy, and Britain backing centralized solutions. France has clashed with Apple over Bluetooth tracking while Thierry Breton, the European Union's industry chief, has told Apple CEO Tim Cook that apps being developed by governments should work on its devices.

Leaders of the expert community have, meanwhile, come out strongly against a centralized approach, with 300 scientists signing an open letter this week that said it "would allow unprecedented surveillance of society at large". An alternative, decentralized protocol developed called Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T ) will be used for a Swiss app and may be adopted by Austria, whose Stopp Corona app has been downloaded 400,000 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Time to stand together and beat this virus: Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar

Former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, who is currently serving in Haryana Police, on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis is the time to stand together and defeat COVID-19. When I used to play, my strategy for my opponent was different, I plan...

India pushes lending, asks banks for daily reports - sources

Indias government has redoubled efforts to push state-run banks to boost lending and it has demanded that lenders submit a daily report detailing the volume and scale of loans sanctioned, according to industry sources and documents were see...

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI)

Mumbai, Apr 23 PTI OIL SEEDS per 100 Kgs Gr. Kernel 6750.00 Gr. Bolds 6070 --- Gr. Javas 6070 --- Gr Javas 7080 --- Gr.Javas 8090 --- Kardiseed 2pct CrugExpor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 982FFA1FM 10700.00...

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4

Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered over May and June.Greek authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus conta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020