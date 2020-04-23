Left Menu
ICMR approves rapid test kits for Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits from South Korea and the tests will be continued using these kits as per the protocol, said a government official.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits from South Korea and the tests will be continued using these kits as per the protocol, said a government official. As many as 14,423 tests were conducted out of which 11,543 tests were conducted in red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh using rapid testing kits.

"More than 30 cases have been tested positive in these tests and are being sent to PCR testing for confirmation," said an official in a statement on Thursday. 6,520 RTPCR tests were conducted on April 22 in the state. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 48,034 samples. (ANI)

