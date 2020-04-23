Malaysia to extend virus curbs by two weeks to May 12

Malaysia will extend travel and other curbs aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19 by two weeks to May 12, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday, but added some more sectors may be allowed to resume operations.

The country, which has so far reported 5,603 COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths, first started a partial lockdown on March 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

