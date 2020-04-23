Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovered Muslim COVID-19 patients ready to donate plasma

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:22 IST
Recovered Muslim COVID-19 patients ready to donate plasma

Over forty Muslim coronavirus patients who were discharged from a hospital in Vadodara in Gujarat on Thursday have agreed to donate their blood plasma for the treatment of others, a community leader said. Recently the Union government allowed Gujarat health authorities to use on an experimental basis the plasma transfusion therapy which aims to boost the immunity of critical patients.

Plasma (a component of blood) of recovered patients contains antibodies, which are supposed to help fight the infection when injected in other patients. On Thursday, 44 Muslim patients were given discharge from a Covid Care Centre in Vadodara after they tested negative for infection twice in two days, said community leader Zuber Goplani.

Since all of them were asymptomatic and in non-critical stage, they were kept at this Covid centre, set up in the hostel premises of Ebrahim Bawany Industrial Training Institute on Ajwa road. "With intensive care and quality food provided by authorities, they finally recovered," Goplani added.

"Since the plasma of their blood now carries antibodies for coronavirus, we asked them to donate their plasma so that lives of other patients can be saved," he said. While leaving, more than 40 of them said they were ready to donate plasma.

IAS officer Vinod Rao, who is in-charge of Vadodara COVID-19 operation, said doctors, officials and community leaders persuaded these patients to donate their blood so that plasma can be extracted. "I am glad to know that they have agreed to become plasma donors. Plasma of these 40-odd patients will be useful in saving lives of 100 others," said Rao.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll edges up, but new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 464 on Thursday, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370 on Wednesday. The total official death t...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, the WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

Amazon launches programme to enable kirana shops, offline retailers sell online

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Thursday launched Local Shops on Amazon programme that will help local shopkeepers and kirana store owners to sell online. The company said it has been running a pilot with more than 5,000 offline retailers ...

China could have had 2.32 lakh coronavirus cases by mid-February: Study

China could have reported over 2.32 lakh COVID-19 cases by mid-February -- more than four times of what was officially announced -- if it had followed a broader criterion to count the total number of infections, a study has said. We estimat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020