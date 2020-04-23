Left Menu
UK to expand coronavirus testing to cover all key workers

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:56 IST
Britain's health minister Matt Hancock promised on Thursday to expand coronavirus testing to all those considered key workers after the government faced criticism for failing to roll out mass checks. Previously only healthcare employees and those working in nursing homes have been able to get tests.

The government classifies as key workers people working in jobs such as teachers, government employees and delivery drivers. "We can make it easier and faster and simpler for an essential worker in England who needs a test to get a test," Hancock told reporters. "This all applies to essential worker households too. It is all part of getting Britain back on her feet."

