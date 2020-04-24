Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hard-hit region in Italy shows virus growth

PTI | Milan | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:56 IST
Hard-hit region in Italy shows virus growth

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Italy grew by 2,646 in the last 24 hours, including 40 per cent of those in the hard-hit Lombardy region where the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed just over two months ago. That brings to 189,973 the total number of positives as of Thursday.

Testing has been expanded but it still doesn't reach every suspected case, including many at home who believe they may be infected but aren't able to get tested. The number of positives in Italy grew by a rate of 1.4 per cent, indicating a national slowing of infection, as the country prepares to ease a nationwide lockdown.

Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected to announce details in the coming days. Deaths of people with coronavirus reached 25,549, with 464 dying.

Pressure on health care facilities continued to ease with 934 fewer people hospitalised and 117 fewer people in intensive care units..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela receives material from Iran to help restart refinery -official

Venezuela has received refining materials via plane shipment from Iran to help it start the catalytic cracking unit at the 310,000 barrels-per-day Cardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline, an official said on Thursday. The sh...

Heretics, G2, FaZe Clan win openers in Road to Rio - Europe

Team Heretics posted a win in Group A, and G2 Esports and FaZe Clan were also victorious to begin Group B play in ESL One Road to Rio -- Europe action on Thursday. Team Heretics recorded a 2-1 victory over Dignitas in the lone contest in Gr...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips after report on coronavirus drug trial

The SP 500 ended marginally lower on Thursday after a report that an experimental antiviral drug for the coronavirus flopped in its first randomized clinical trial, denting optimism that the pandemics impact on the labor market was nearing ...

Macron: we need EU coronavirus rescue package worth 5-10 points of GDP

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europes response to economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus crisis required financial transfers to the hardest-hit regions and not just loans.Speaking after EU leaders held a summit by video link on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020