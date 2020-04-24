Left Menu
808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from Apr 18-23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:06 IST
808 COVID-19 patients recover in Delhi, 735 of them from Apr 18-23

Over 800 coronavirus patients in Delhi have been cured till Thursday, with 735 of them recovering from April 18-23, according to data shared by the city health department. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2,376, while the death toll from COVID-19 stood at 50, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total number of 50 fatalities reported till date, 27 of the deceased were aged 60 and above, making over 52 per cent of the total death cases. Thirteen of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. As many as 808 patients have recovered and the number of active cases are 1,518 till date according to the Delhi health department's latest bulletin issued on Thursday.

On Thursday, 84 patients had recovered. On Wednesday, as many as 113 patients had recovered while the figures for Tuesday and Monday stood at 180 and 141 respectively. On April 18 and April 19, the corresponding figures of those who were cured were 134 and 83 respectively, according to the data.

The total number of people who have recovered from April 18-23 stands at 735, a major share of the total number of recovered patients in Delhi till April 23. Doctors at LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi, attributed this to patient care and also will power of people to brave through this crisis.

Many have managed to pull through, despite being above 60 years, and having co-morbidities, a senior doctor said  The number of containment zones in Delhi on Thursday increased to 92, with three new zones being added in various areas, authorities said. The health department also shared the age profile of 2,375 coronavirus positive patients.

Of these total cases, 1,548 are aged less than 50 years, 384 aged 50-59 and rest 443 aged 60 years and above. According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 2376 cases recorded so far, at least 422 are admitted at three leading private hospitals and various government hospitals including LNJP Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar, adding 23 of them are in ICU and eight on ventilators.

