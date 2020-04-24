Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:14 IST
Spain's daily coronavirus deaths lowest in a month

Spain's daily coronavirus deaths fell to the lowest in more than a month on Friday, with 367 registered in the previous 24 hours, as the government prepared criteria to ease one of Europe's strictest lockdowns from next month. The new deaths were just a 1.7% increase overall, down from 440 the previous day, and the lowest since March 21, underlining optimism that Spain's epidemic was past the worst.

However, with 22,524 deaths in total, it still has the world's third-highest tally after the United States and Italy. Cases rose over 6,700 to 219,764 from the day before, but the rise in new infections based on more specific testing was much lower, at 2,796, meaning those cured, at 3,105, surpassed new infections for the first time.

"We hope the trend will continue in the future, which will depend mainly on how we all behave as we gradually have fewer restrictions on mobility," health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told a news briefing. According to Cadena SER radio, the government started to outline thresholds on Friday for further easing of the economically-crippling lockdown from May for regions with the lowest contagion rates and least burdened intensive units (ICU).

For restrictions to be lifted, there must be no more than two daily cases per 100,000 people in an area, or COVID-19 patients must occupy no more than half of ICU beds. The government has already taken some steps to relax the lockdown, such as allowing construction workers back and letting children take walks outside from this weekend, but broader restrictions will not be eased until late May.

Anticipating more people outside, the government started capping prices of protective surgical masks at 0.96 euros ($1.04) a piece, and of disinfecting gels and solutions at 0.015-0.021 euros per millilitre depending on packaging volume. In Catalonia, Spain's second hardest-hit region, the regional administration's separatist leader Quim Torra criticised the central government's handling of the epidemic, saying it would have worked out better "without impositions".

He also called for more financial aid. Torra urged all Catalan political forces to meet and unite policy over the epidemic, accepting a proposal from the opposition Socialists and centre-right Ciudadanos.

He was speaking to just a handful of lawmakers physically present in the Catalan parliament, which was set to approve later on Friday a regional budget for the first time in three years. ($1 = 0.9265 euros)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian government proposes further restriction on Arctic oil drilling

Norways minority government proposed on Friday moving south the so-called ice edge, setting new limits for oil exploration in its Arctic waters, though stopping short of affecting exploration licenses already granted to oil companies.The ic...

Lysol maker urges people not to inject disinfectants after Trump remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients bodies.Under no circumstance should...

Kota travel controversy: Two police security guards,official driver of BJP MLA suspended

The official driver and two police security guards of the BJP MLA, who had recently travelled to Kota during lockdown to bring back his daughter, have been suspended for accompanying the legislator without proper authority. The Sub Division...

Poland extends school lockdown until May 24

Polands government is to extend the closure of schools, and pre-schools by a month, until May 24, Education Minister Dariusz Piatkowski said on Friday.Piatkowski also told a news conference that he was considering whether it would be possib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020