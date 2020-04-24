Ultramarathon-Western States 100 run cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Western States 100 ultramarathon, originally scheduled for June 27, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while many other events were postponed, Ultra-Trail World Tour (UTWT) said on Friday. The Western States 100 is the world's oldest 100-mile trail race and takes place every year in June in California's Sierra Nevada mountains.

Ultra-Trail Australia, originally scheduled for May 16, has been postponed to Oct. 22–25, while Whalers' Great Route Ultra Trail in Portugal, which was to take place on May 8, has been pushed back to Oct. 30. "The Ultra-Trail World Tour team continues to offer its full support to the race organizers who have made these responsible decisions to postpone or cancel," UTWT said in a statement.

"We fully appreciate the preparation that has already been undertaken for these events, but equally understand that the health and safety of all those involved are of the utmost importance and the reason for these necessary precautions."