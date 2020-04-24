Left Menu
Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China-governor

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:37 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that strains of the novel coronavirus that first infected his state's residents came from Europe, not China, and that the ban on travelers from China came too late to halt its spread.

"We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open," Cuomo told a daily briefing. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

