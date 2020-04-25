Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States repatriates stranded citizens from Cuba

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:36 IST
United States repatriates stranded citizens from Cuba

About 300 U.S. citizens stranded in Cuba since Havana suspended regular air travel earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic were repatriated on two charter flights on Friday.

Among them were Cuban Americans who had feared a ban on Cuban citizens' leaving would stand in their way, but they received special dispensation from the Cuban immigration office. "I thought I was going to have to stay here for a long time, for many months," said Rodolfo Díaz, 45, who went to live in the United States 15 years ago and was visiting family.

"I'm really relieved to be able to go," said Diaz, adding that he had been worried for his job as a systems operator in a nuclear plant in Georgia but his manager had been understanding of his predicament. "I'm crazy excited about returning home," said Carlos Villar, 29, who moved to Florida 12 years ago, at Havana's international airport on Friday. "I know there's a lot of risk there, but home is home."

A spokeswoman for Delta Airlines, which operated the two charter flights, said there were 313 passengers in total but deferred to the State Department when asked if all were U.S. citizens. The State Department not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The U.S. embassy in Havana, which arranged the flights, said it would continue to explore options for repatriation of U.S. citizens who wished to return home. But no more charter flights were scheduled. Cuba suspended regular international air travel at the start of the month in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

So far, the country of 11 million inhabitants has registered 1,285 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 deaths.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fmr tennis ace Bob Hewitt, convicted of child rape, released on parole

Former world tennis champion Bob Hewitt is back home with his family after serving just over half of his jail sentence for child rape, the weekly Sunday Times reported. Hewitt, now 80, was convicted in March 2015 of raping two teenage te...

2 arrested in AP's Guntur for smuggling 3 kg cannabis

Guntur district police have arrested two repeated offenders for smuggling 3 kg cannabis at Undavalli caves area. The duo -- Ravi Mahesh Kumar and Chadala Jyothi -- were arrested on Thursday.Earlier, the excise department had caught these tw...

Brazil 'super minister' quits in Bolsonaro's worst crisis yet

Brazils Jair Bolsonaro suffered the heaviest blow to his presidency so far as his popular justice minister quit on Friday and accused him of potentially criminal meddling in law enforcement, adding to the turmoil of a government struggling ...

Disinfectant makers steer consumers away from Trump's coronavirus comments

Makers of household cleaners on Friday took the unusual step of urging people not to drink or inject their products, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested researchers try using them to cure COVID-19 patients. Reckitt Benckiser, the UK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020