Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 25

Lockdown: Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra, Akshaya Tritiya festivals to be held on Puri temple premises

The Chandan Jatra and Akshaya Tritiya festivals of Lord Jagannath will be held on the temple premises in Odishas Puri on Sunday, in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Gajapati Maharaja of Pur...