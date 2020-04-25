Foreign news schedule for Saturday, April 25

The academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can be started from September instead of July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission UGC has recommend...
Olivia Wilde has lined up an impressive cast of Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf and Chris Pine for her next directorial Dont Worry Darling. Wilde, who made her directing debut with 2019 feature Booksmart, will also star in the new movie in a su...
The Chandan Jatra and Akshaya Tritiya festivals of Lord Jagannath will be held on the temple premises in Odishas Puri on Sunday, in view of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, Gajapati Maharaja of Pur...
A top American Senator has urged President Donald Trump to reverse his executive order to suspend the issuance of green cards for 60 days and sought fast-tracking of the H-1B visas for foreign workers to meet the surging demand for healthca...