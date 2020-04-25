Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-day-old baby treated for rare congenital anomaly of intestines in Pathankot Military Hospital

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:26 IST
One-day-old baby treated for rare congenital anomaly of intestines in Pathankot Military Hospital

Doctors at Pathankot Military Hospital in Punjab had to treat a one-day-old baby with rare congenital anomaly of intestines without a pediatrician as they could not arrange one due to the lockdown, a defense spokesperson said on Saturday. The baby, born out of a caesarian section last week, was suspected to have Hirschsprung's Disease, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

He said a prompt diagnosis was made but the condition of the baby was critical and he was not fit for transfer to the nearest pediatric surgery centre of the Armed Forces, Chandimandir, due to the coronavirus lockdown. Surgical specialist of Pathankot Military Hospital Major Adil Abdul Kalam performed the intricate and challenging operation of opening up the abdomen of the new born baby who was on a ventilator, Lt Col Anand said. He said this was for the first time in the Armed Forces Medical Services wherein such an intricate operation on a newborn has been performed at a zonal hospital with no pediatric surgeon, pediatric anesthesiologist or neonatologist. "The operation was performed in emergency which even if delayed by a few minutes could have resulted in exacerbation of multi organ failure, leading to death," the statement said. "It was an extremely challenging and stressful task to manage the case successfully despite absence of super specialty facilities," the doctor said. The baby is now taken off the ventilator and is on the way to a healthy recovery, the release said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Naqvi extends wishes on Ramzan, says time to pray for everyone's safety

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi extended wishes to people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday. Ramzan is the time to offer prayers and seek blessings. It is also the time to pray for the safety of peopl...

Apple Music is now available on Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has announced its integration with Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music on their Samsung Smart TV.The subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad...

Journalist among 15 new COVID-19 cases in K'taka, total infections at 489

A journalist is among the 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections to 489, the state government said on Saturday. Fifteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening till this noon......

Cotton, natural silk, chiffon make best materials for homemade masks against COVID-19: Study

As people resort to making their own cloth masks due to a shortage of surgical and N95 varieties in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study says a combination of cotton with natural silk or chiffon can filter out aerosol particles pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020