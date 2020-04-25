Left Menu
"A very sad day" as Britain passes milestone of 20,000 deaths - Powis

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 21:16 IST
"It's a very sad day for the nation, 20,000 deaths is clearly 20,000 too many," Powis told a news conference. Image Credit: ANI

Breaching the milestone of 20,000 deaths in Britain from the coronavirus outbreak is a "very sad day for the nation", Stephen Powis, the medical director of the National Health Service in England, said on Saturday. "It's a very sad day for the nation, 20,000 deaths is clearly 20,000 too many," Powis told a news conference.

Last month, he had said Britain would have done well if it came through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths.

