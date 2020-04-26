Left Menu
Deutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:26 IST
Deutsche's counsel rejected the senators' request on privacy grounds, according to the letter dated April 21 seen by Reuters. Image Credit: Flickr

Deutsche Bank has declined a request by prominent U.S. senators to provide information about the German lender's recent business dealings with U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, according to a letter this week seen by Reuters.

Four Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren, earlier this month demanded https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2020.04.07%20Letter%20to%20Deutsche%20Bank%20re%20Trump%20Org.pdf details from Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing about the bank's interaction this year with Trump and his family's companies. The bank is one of the largest creditors for Trump's hotels, golf courses, and other properties, according to filings. The senators are concerned the bank may be giving the family preferential treatment on loan repayments in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak as Deutsche Bank itself remains under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deutsche's counsel rejected the senators' request on privacy grounds, according to the letter dated April 21 seen by Reuters. "We hope that you will understand Deutsche Bank's need to respect the legal, as well as contractual, boundaries that exist with respect to such confidential information," the bank's law firm, Akin Gump, wrote.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, one of the three senators who authored the original letter along with Warren, said on Saturday that Deutsche's response was "inadequate and unresponsive". "The American people deserve answers and anything less is unacceptable. I will continue to push for truth and transparency," Van Hollen said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. The White House, the Trump Organization, Kushner Companies, Akin Gump, and Sen. Warren didn't respond to requests for comment outside of business hours.

Next month, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case over whether Deutsche must turn over Trump's financial records subpoenaed by two congressional committees.

