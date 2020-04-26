COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health Ministry

COVID-19 death toll rises to 824, cases climb to 26,496: Health MinistryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:50 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The death toll increased by 45 and the number of cases by 1,554 since the ministry last updated its data on Saturday evening.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 19,868 while 5,803 people were cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals. Among the 45 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 22 are from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, and seven are from Madhya Pradesh. Of the total 824 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 323 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (133), Madhya Pradesh (99), Delhi (54), Andhra Pradesh (31) and Rajasthan (27).
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- India
- Madhya Pradesh
- Gujarat
- Maharashtra
- Andhra Pradesh
- Delhi
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Some districts in Maharashtra COVID-19 free
Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Fifty-four new patients of COVID-19 in Gujarat; state count rises to 432: Official.
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally reaches 1,666 with 92 new positive cases
I told PM Modi that Maharashtra will continue lockdown after April 14: Maha CM.