Left Menu
Development News Edition

58 new cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 10:18 IST
58 new cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 58 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the state's virus tally to 2,141, an official said. The state has so far seen 35 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 19 deaths.

"As many as 58 fresh cases have been reported in seven districts of the state, including 20 in Nagaur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Besides Nagaur, 15 cases were reported from Jodhpur, 11 from Kota, seven from Jaipur, three from Kota, and one each in Hanumangarh and Jhalawar. A total of 2,141 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 513 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 213 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centers in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease. The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Ha...

COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan

Over 400 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the restrictions in place to curb the coronavirus pandemic crossed over to Pakistan through the Torkham border and have been placed under quarantine, according to a media report on Sunday. ...

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases; Britain sends out mobile units to boost coronavirus testing and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 895,766 coronavirus cases, 50,439 deathsThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 895,766 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 30,1...

I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was lacking in the basics last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. He said he didnt plan enough last time and having learned h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020