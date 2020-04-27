DadiDada Foundation suggests remedies for elders to fight COVID-19

DadiDada Foundation on Sunday suggested several immunity boosting remedies specifically for the elders to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In a webinar organised by the foundation, several medicine doctors, health experts, ayurvedic doctors among others from all over the country participated and discussed special remedies for the senior citizens and said the elders need special care as they are more prone to the virus.

Muni Shankar, Director, DadiDada Foundation, said, "We will be submitting a copy of our suggestions to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the NITI Aayog for consideration. Our remedies are especially for the elders who are at the high risk." In his address, ayurvedic doctor Shridhar Agarwal said Indians are showing good response in recovery and this could be a result of eating natural herbs in daily meals. "Eating of natural herbs in food builds up our immunity. However, the immunity level decreases with age so we need to take special care of our elders. For sore throat they must be given aushadhis like lavangadi vati and kanth sudharak vati. To improve immunity, they can be given swarna vasant malti and chayanprash. In fever, giloy dhan vati, tribhuvan kiri ras and sudarshan ghan vati could be of use and in cough, maha laxmi vilas ras, swas kas chintamani rasa and sitopladi churan can be taken," he said.

Doctor Anshuman Kumar, national president of Tara Cancer Foundation, termed immunity as "internal army" which fights the viruses. Health expert Upendra Pandey said the elders also need emotional support of their family members.

He said they must not be scared of the virus and engage in family activities like cooking, gardening etc. "Youngsters can ask them to recite stories of their times and old family albums can be seen sitting together. All this will help elders to reduce their stress levels and maintain their blood pressure levels," he said.

DadiDada Foundation works for the welfare of senior citizens in the country..