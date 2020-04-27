Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump administration eyes U.S. factory protocols amid coronavirus -Navarro

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 17:03 IST
Trump administration eyes U.S. factory protocols amid coronavirus -Navarro
Representative Image

The Trump administration is focusing on protocols to keep U.S. factories open as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak, including screening workers for potential cases, White House adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday.

"We're trying to figure out the best protocols to keep our factories going," Navarro said in an interview on Fox News. "We're going to have to use appropriate protocols, different social distancing. You're going to have to reconfigure factories. You're going to have to use things like thermoscanners to check fever as they come in."

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: IJMA seeks Mamata's intervention to resume operation at all jute mills

The Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA on Monday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention to resume production at all the units in the state and save the industry which remains virtually non-operational ...

Health News Roundup: Compugen sees 'encouraging signals' from early-stage cancer trial; Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Tokyo reports fewest new coronavirus cases in 4 weeks, calls for vigilanceMetropolitan Tokyo confirmed 39 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, Governor Yuriko Koike said, the fe...

"We can't eliminate it, so we have to live with it," says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection.

We cant eliminate it, so we have to live with it, says Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on coronavirus. In a televised address, asks people to take precautions to prevent the infection....

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden for president; Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.New York City needs 7.4 billion in federal aid amid coronavirus mayorNew York City needs a 7.4 billion in federal aid to offset economic losses from the coronavirus, Mayor Bill de Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020